‘Montego Bay’s Legend, Lesga ‘Skip’ Miller Has Died’

Jamaica has lost another legend; former Detective and Retired Sergeant of Police, Lesga Antonio Miller also called ‘Skip’. Mr. Miller died on February 4, 2022, at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

Mr. Miller was loved and appreciated by all the persons who knew him. He was affiliated with the Seba United Football Club where he would journey with the team on assignments in and out of Montego Bay. He often said that “football was his life and his life was football”.

Mr. Miller was seen as a principled man who upheld the laws of the country. He was known as a family man, father, philanthropist, confidant, advisor and counselor to many. He has left behind his wife (Annette Miller) and eight children.

Sleep on ‘Sir Miller’, a real legend and son of Montego Bay.