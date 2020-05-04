Montego Bay Teen Missing

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Chantae Haughton of West Green, St. James who has been missing since Thursday, April 30.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 170 centimeters (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Barnett Street Police are that Chantae was last seen at home about 5:30 p.m., wearing a sleeveless top, blue-and-white-shorts and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chantae Haughton is being asked to contact the Barnett Street Police at 876-952-2333, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.