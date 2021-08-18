Montego Bay moves closer to become the ‘smart city’ through CAPs| A startling revelation about Mobay’s Deputy Mayor Vernon

With the COVID-19 pandemic converting sections of all sectors to an online platform, Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon pushes for the parish to become the ‘smart city’ through the Community Access Point (CAPs) programme that was initiated in 2009.

The CAPs initiative aims to provide greater access to online learning and combine all the operations of the parish under one hub for a faster, smarter and more efficient access to all information; thus fostering a ‘smart city.’

In an in-depth Mckoy’s News exclusive interview, the Councillor outlined a fully detailed plan, overall concept and futuristic goals to be achieved from the CAPs programme. This sat down interview also underscored and explored a wider aspect of social and political issues in the parish of Montego Bay, through the eyes of Mr. Vernon; as well as highlighting the impacts of COVID-19 on tourism, the business community and citizens of the city.

An interesting revelation was also made through a personal journey of the Richard Vernon’s story.

Natasha Williams : Following the recent Community Access Point (CAPs) initiative in several communities, schools and clubs in Montego Bay, how impactful has this programme being during this COVID-19 era with the aim of fostering the development of Montego Bay becoming the ‘smart city?’

Richard Vernon : The Access Point is really just a start in us becoming the smart city. The government at the central level have been doing a lot of work through their programmes where they seek to collate all government operations from across agencies and organizations into one incubator; so they can have access to information and know what’s happening right across the board. This is a great approach to achieving sustainable development goal, where cities will be smarter; so this is an international push.

Here in Montego Bay as a municipality, having the Access Point is very important because it introduces technology to the more vulnerable communities. Once persons get more familiar with technology and they are now at a level where they can now access the real operatives of technology then later on…persons will be technologically inclined and therefore be able to move to a higher level.

In terms of us becoming the smart city, what we need to do is tie in all our operations from fire, to police, to the municipal corporation and all other agencies that we interact with on a day to day basis. In a smart city, all the tenets of information are intertwined so we can manage and get an instant update with what is happening…we want to have everything tie into a hub, so when we come together we can pull up the [information] and have the systems interacting…Therefore, it’s really about the city using information and communication technology to improve their operational efficiency. The smart city initiative began in 2009 and include several other projects.

Natasha Williams : Apart from the CAPs initiative are there any other new projects in the pipeline that you along with the St. James Municipal Corporation are working on for the city?

Richard Vernon : At the municipal level at the corporation what we have done relatively recently is to distribute almost 200 tablets right across the parish. That is another push locally to improve the access to ICT and it’s not just our nor the country’s mandate but it is an international mandate to push for ICT development because the world is heading into a smart world, with smart countries and cities…so everybody can be tied into a system and you won’t be left behind. The CAPs came from the Ministry of Technology…through the Universal Service Fund (USF), they are ensuring that communities [and] town spaces have access to internet and computer devices…it is their mandate to ensure that no communities, rural or urban is left behind. It is all about bridging that gap in the digital divide and that is our focus at this point.

Natasha Williams : On the topic of COVID-19 and its impact, what are some of the most devastating effects it has had on the parish of Montego Bay and how is the Municipal Corporation helping in restoring the business communities and it’s economy, as well as assisting the citizens of Mobay?

Richard Vernon : One of the main areas that COVID has impacted is the economy. In Montego Bay, being on the resilient corridor and being the tourism capital of Jamaica… The pandemic has had a devastating effect on the national economy and locally being the tourism capital, we got a real crunch here. When the pandemic started and we started doing partial lockdown in March last year, we lost hundreds of workers to these industries…and with the airports closing, a lot of persons went home, a lot of taxes stop being paid…income stop flowing in the households and it contracted our economy and that is why we lost in terms of growth, our GDP [Gross Domestic Product] went down and of course our production level went down naturally.

Of course, we have been affected in other areas…it has had a very devastating impact not only in tourism but right across the board where the economy, employment, micro/macro economy all have been affected.

However, the place is reopening gradually and people are going back to work…and I’m confident that our training institutions can turn over enough trained and professional persons to fill the capacities that have been created by the pandemic in the hotel industry and to ensure that our visitors and locals visiting the hotels, get the tip-top service that they had paid for.

So now, we’re looking to go forward and I’m very optimistic that we will recover faster than we anticipated and our people most importantly, will be earning again so they can contribute to the continuous development.

What is the Municipal Corporation doing to help? At the local level we are responsible for the Local Economic Development Plan and through our local economic development…for the past three (3) years, we have been creating grants to small business operators…Once you can present to us a plan for the business to show that it is sustainable, then you’ll be qualified for a local economic development grant.

We have injected over $10,000,000 into the local economy over the past year. We are currently working on our new tranches to inject into the local economy because we do this division by division and once we do that we create wealth through local and small businesses.

Partnership with China: We also have what we call a ‘Sister City Committee’ at the municipal corporation where we twin with another municipality. Montego Bay was recently twinned with Urban Heat Islands (UHI) in China…they are a flourishing city and we would have to strengthen that diplomatic relations with them so we can mutually benefit from a twinning. Not only by getting aid or travelling there but also by exchanging students, businesses and commerce. [The aim is] to tap into the Chinese market and find unique products here in Montego Bay to export. So if we can strategically inject money from the Municipal Corporation into our local economy, boosting small business operators and giving them the chance to trade on the international market, we will therefore earn foreign exchange.

This will not be government money, this is going to regular households…so people will be better off so they can build their houses or buy where they can and live a better way of life; so it is a collective effort.

Consequently, we are working on our Local Economic Development, our Local Sustainable Development Plan, which is an overall plan for the parish that will deal with our disaster plans, management of land use…and also our economy, not just the farmers but also our aquaculture…and all of the operations taking place within the parish for a sustainable development plans towards all of these happenings. That is what we are doing to bolster the economy and to help us to recover and I believe all municipalities should do the same thing collectively as a country.

Natasha Williams : Since the government’s announcement about gradually reopening the country, what changes have you seen in the tourism and entertainment sectors in the Montego Bay areas? Also, from a Councillor and Deputy Mayor’s standpoint, what are your personal views on this reopening?

Richard Vernon : “We have to reopen at some point. A significant number of Jamaicans live from pay cheque to pay cheque. When you close a country and there is no pay, then they don’t have anything to live from to from;” he laughed.

Following that brief moment of breaking the seriousness of the situations, the Deputy Mayor continued.

The government is very much aware of the situation…they get technical and scientific information which guides the policy and will tell the government [not to] apply anymore pressure. This pressure during a lockdown can breed frustration and this frustration is not only due to the lockdown but because people are broke.

So it’s not really about the party and entertainment but it’s all about earning.

When the entertainment sector reopens a lot of persons benefit from [this sector], from attending events, to them throwing parties themselves, to persons who buy and sell liquors on consignment…from wedding and event planners, to entertainment coordinators at hotels…cultural bands and art performers. So it’s a whole range of niche operators that benefit from the reopening of the entertainment industry.

So it’s not really about the government is under pressure…it’s really about the livelihood of our people; and the government has realized that a lot of people benefit from our entertainment sector. So even though other areas are gradually reopening, you realized that a blunt of the population is still in a period of frustration because they are unable to earn. A lot of these persons do not have a structured income, their income is seasonal to a party…and because of that, it’s important for the government to gradually reopen so that persons right across the board can start to earn again.

Some of the changes Vernon observed since the announcement: “Thus far, a number of persons now…jump back to the fish fry. These events are in smaller numbers, so they try to keep it under a 100 people, so therefore they need permission from the municipal corporation to keep these events and that is how we play our part in managing this process.

Also, I realized that a number of party operators are tuning up their sound systems and turning on their printers, printing flyers to send out so they can keep events once more.

So for the reopening, personally I see positive indicators, we just have to manage these spaces and follow the protocols but economically, they are very positive and a lot of the tourists that come, they don’t want to stay in their hotels, they want to go out, interact and meet the locals.

Based on these observations, would you advice more locals to get vaccinated?

Based on the scientific and professional advice, the vaccine works. I will encourage persons to take it but I will not force them to take it…but it is about your social responsibility.

It is really about you reducing the number of ill persons and deaths. So when persons stop getting ill and stop putting pressure on the health system, that is where your social responsibility comes in.

If you’re a person who can’t afford to go to a private hospital in the event of becoming ill then probably you should take it [the vaccine] because you’re going to put pressure on the public health system and that’s the reality.

So I would encourage the government to continue urging persons to take it and I would encourage persons to take it especially if you cannot afford private healthcare.

GET TO KNOW THE LIGHTER SIDE OF MOBAY’S DEPUTY MAYOR

Natasha Williams : Let’s step away a little from politics and COVID and zoom in on your personal growth and achievements. Was it always your dream to get involved in politics or did your plans derail somewhere along the way?

Richard Vernon : He chuckled in amusement then replied, “I attended Ruseas High School and while in sixth form, one of my batch mate asked, ‘So Vern, what you planning to do when you left school?’ and my answer was, ‘I plan to do politics and business.’ To this day he’s still in shock because he’s saying ‘you know you’re doing exactly what you said you would’ve done.’

I made that statement 12 years ago and I left Ruseas and went to UWI and my degree was in Political Science and Economics.

However, I initially got through to study Law and I differed it the first time, the second time the package came I said to my father, ‘Daddy you know I got the Law package, what should I do?’ and my father said, ‘Man, gwaan go do the Political Science and Economics because mi go down a courthouse and mi see some of the Lawyer dem shoes a drop off a dem foot.’ Vernon recalled as he burst out in laughter.

He quickly explained that ‘it was his [father] way of saying that there were too many Lawyers in the system.’

So I decided to do the Social Sciences which I don’t regret because I can engage not just from a legal standpoint, I have limited legal knowledge but I can be very scientific and when I speak I like to understand the social disciplines, so I can explain systems and why they operate how they operate. When you are in the [political] field, it is good to be able to do that, you can relate because there is psychology and political psychology (not to manipulate anyone) but use it to decode the problems that they cannot express at their level, to find the solutions that they can appreciate.

It therefore gives you the ability to communicate to these persons, the plans and the intentions and how we can work together to make their areas better. So it gives me that little advantage…I believe that persons in politics should be trained at a level to understand the sciences.

“So yes, I’ve always wanted to do politics, so my dream was not derailed, in fact it has been realized;” Vernon confidently expressed in laughter.

Natasha Williams : Since you’re now living your dream of always wanting to be in the political sphere which has led to you attaining the role as Montego Bay’s Deputy Mayor at such a ‘youthful’ age, please enlighten the public on what your role entails and how do you find the experience thus far?

Richard Vernon : As Deputy Mayor, I’m the Substantive Deputy, it is not an operational office as in some other municipalities their Deputies are assigned certain responsibilities. The Deputy by law, in the Local Governance Act, deputizes and Deputies are often referred to as the ‘Essential Deputy’ because the Deputy Mayor’s office activates when the Mayor is out of office. So should the Mayor leave the country or is unable to perform his job, then I will have to deputize and at that point, I will be signed as the acting Mayor. The law would then provide for one of my colleague Councillors to be elected as the Acting Deputy.

Roles: However, I have an office in which I would see persons from various constituencies in the parish and I would also aid the Mayor in terms of getting certain documents processed and signed…I will also chair certain committees by way of local policy, (how we operate at the municipal corporation) and assigned the Deputy that particular portfolio…to preside over as the Chairman.

The experience has been great and even though it’s a substantive role, I have to be aware of all the happenings, be at all the meetings and any committee that the Mayor chairs, I have to be a part of that meeting.

Natasha Williams : Futuristically, what most are you looking forward to fulfilling from this career path?

Richard Vernon : In a calm and collective tone Mr. Vernon replied, “Honestly, I would appreciate moving up…serving as a Senator or a Minister but politics in a very strange thing and it is dynamic and it changes from time to time.”

So you have to live in the moment, understand what is happening around you, do continuous diagnostics of your surrounding and strategically clear the path moving forward before you can say ‘alright this is what I want to do.’

According to our Minister of National Security Dr. Horace Chang, ‘A day is politics is like a lifetime;’ until you are in the position, you will never understand that statement.

Leadership gets lonely from time to time and sometimes you believe you are on this mission by yourself and you’re not getting the support that you need but another day you see all the support flooding in. So you just have to live in the moment and know how to manage yourself. Stay true to who you are and your purpose, don’t change for anything or anybody and stay true to the people who you serve. Ultimately, they are the ones who determine where you go next, not you.

So I will lay my trust in these people who have resided their confidence in me to represent them and I will go as far as they want me to go. Internally, I want to serve my municipality at the highest level because I believe I have a lot to offer and wherever I need to be for that to happen, I would like to be there.

Natasha Williams : Moving on to another fulfilling dream of yours which is in the field of business. At the age of 26 you were a very budding entrepreneur, managing the family’s business ‘Foreigner’s Fast Foods and Meats,’ is that business still in operation and do you manage to balance both business and politics?

Richard Vernon : At that time [age 26], I recently came back from University and I was into politics as well. However, the ‘Foreigner’s’ brand is a family business and more so of my father’s dream than mine, (not that I haven’t bought into family’s dream, I have) and have given myself to the family business from a very tender age of 12. So the basic principles of business, I would’ve learnt them over the years.

By the time I returned from University I started operating my own meat shop…before my father passed, he said to me that going into politics you won’t have time to do this type of business so he’s going to take over operation of the family business and I should focus on the meat shop. He took back full scale operations of the fast food venture which has been around for 30 years and it primarily serves the poor people of Montego Bay. Regardless of what was going on in the economy, that was the only place [‘Montegonians’] were able to purchase three meals per day for the entire week on minimum wage.

Over time, the company has evolved as my father wanted to move from fast food to real estate…we now operate ‘Foreigner’s Estate’ and we still have a fast food branch at Hart Street [Montego Bay] that was affected by COVID but we’ll be back in operation soon.

For myself, I’m largely involved in a number of projects; one of which is my fish operation, ‘Fish Mongers,’ that is coming soon. This is where I will be mostly doing sea fish…soon the markets will be adequately supplied with sea side fish.

Natasha Williams : Now to wrap this interview, we would like to close with our Mckoy’s News ‘Fun Fact’ question. Name one fun activity that Richard Vernon enjoys doing, something that the public would not know but will now know.

Richard Vernon : As he ponders, his ‘aha’ moment finally struck and he replied enthusiastically, “Oh yes! I do arts, I was in the top three CAPE students in 2010 for Visual Arts in Jamaica.

So yes, I’m a lover of arts and I support Barcelona Football Club and Lionel Messi is my favourite player;” he responded while laughing out loudly.

On that note, I also used to go to Jarrett Park and play football with my constituency and I played football at high school as well while being the head boy and involved in school challenge quiz.

The strong-willed and eloquent Councillor could not conclude this interview without some positive advice and words of encouragement.

“I believe that freedom and development comes through empowerment. To achieve true freedom and to achieve realistic development, people and institutions must be empowered to do so;” Vernon concluded.

Natasha Williams- Mckoy’s Senior Writer

