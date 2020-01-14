Montego Bay, Jamaica has been named one of Fishing Booker’s 12 best fishing spots in the Caribbean for 2020

For anglers looking to combine their fishing adventure with a wonderful island getaway, FishingBooker, the world’s largest website for booking fishing charters, has revealed its list of the 12 fishing spots in the Caribbean that are the best for 2020, and Jamaica’s Montego Bay is one of them. The list was based on a number of factors, such as user reviews, quality of fishing, and overall experience.

The thing that makes Montego Bay fishing special is the simple fact that you can fish in 1,000 feet of water less than a mile from the shore. The town faces directly onto the Cayman Trench and has easy access to some of the deepest waters in the Caribbean.

Originally named “Fairweather Gulf” by Christopher Columbus, the area is also protected from the strong southeasterly trade winds which sweep across much of the southern coast of the island. Anglers can expect to catch blue and white marlin, mahi mahi, wahoo, and yellowfin tuna, as well as grouper, snapper, amberjack and barracuda.

The full list of locations (in no particular order) can be found below:

Castries, Saint Lucia Montego Bay, Jamaica Buccoo Point, Trinidad and Tobago St. Michael, Barbados Freeport, Bahamas Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic Fajardo, Puerto Rico Noord, Aruba Willemstad, Curacao St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Jolly Harbour, Antigua and Barbuda

FishingBooker is the world’s largest platform for connecting anglers and fishing guides, with over 30,000 fishing trips available in more than 1,950 cities worldwide.