Montego Bay Call Centre Worker Found Dead in Rest Room

Montego Bay Call Centre Worker Found Dead in Rest Room
The body of a female call Centre worker was discovered in a male rest room of a Montego Bay based BPO this morning. Dead is Donnia Jackson, who was employed to a call Centre in Montego Bay Freeport operated by Viking Productions LLC. Donnia was said to be 3 months pregnant at the time of her death.

Reports are that Donnia reported for work on Monday January 20 but never returned home. Her family raised an alarm when it was noticed that she was missing after several calls were made to her cellphone. Members of her family reached out to the company administrators to search for her on the compound but were denied entry to the building.

Donnia’s lifeless body was discovered on Tuesday morning at approximately 9am by her coworkers in a locked male rest room. Her family members are demanding answers as they are questioning how a call Centre worker could have been missing from work for such an extended period of time without any record of her having checked out of the building and no alarm was raised. They are suspicious as to her cause of death as she apparently told a colleague that she was feeling ill and was going to the rest room. According to a family member it is odd that no alert was generated which is usually the case if a worker is 2 minutes late to his or her station.

The police are investigating.

 

Source: Ripe Mango News

Montego Bay Call Centre Worker Found Dead in Rest Room
Entertainer gone missing in Clarendon
Man Stabbed to Death after Beating Ex-Girlfriend in Cambridge, St James
Video: Major Flooding in Montego Bay
New Ventures for “The Boogie Man”
Matthew Grant – Top Performer in Sandals Foundation Junior Golf Series
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Now Brand Ambassador for Visa
18-year-old August Town Youth “Drop-Out” after Being Shot Nine Times
Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend Doesn’t Know I’m Already Married
