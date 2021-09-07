Trending now
Montego Bay Businessman Dies from Covid-19

Neville Gilchrist, a well-known Montego Bay businessman affectionately known as ‘Dada,’ died in the Cornwall Regional Hospital on Tuesday morning from complications related to the COVID-19 virus.

Gilchrist had been a barber in the second city for over 53 years, however, he recently retired and passed on the business to one of his sons.

Gilchrist is the owner of the Clock Tower Club, located at 122 Barnett Street, which is very popular among Montegonians who enjoy the Oldies session hosted every Sunday night.