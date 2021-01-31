Montego Bay Businessman Apprehended in Multi-Million Dollar Drug Bust

January 30, 2021– The Narcotics Police arrested a 59-year-old businessman of Westgate Hill, Montego Bay, St. James in connection with a multi-million dollar drug seizure on Friday, January 29. 

Reports are that about 7:15 p.m., lawmen were conducting anti-narcotics operations along the Flanker main road in the parish, when they signalled the driver of a Hyundai motor car to stop. He complied, the occupants along with the vehicle were searched and 11 packages of compressed cocaine, weighing about 11 kilograms, were found. The vehicle and the packages were subsequently seized and the driver taken into custody, however his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

 

 

