Montego Bay Businessman Accidentally Shoots Self in Portland

The police in Portland are investigating what they believe to be an unintentional shooting death of a man, following a tragic deer hunting incident.

According to authorities, Watkin was among a group of Montego Bay hunters, hunting deer on Snow Hill shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday when the incident occurred.

Further reports are that, Watkin was traveling downhill in Burlington’s steep terrain, holding the rifle by its barrel, when he stumbled and the gun allegedly went off, striking him in the shoulder.

Watkin was transported to the Port Antonio Hospital and where he died.

Burlington’s densely forested area is a popular shooting field for connoisseurs of deer, which is considered a delicacy in some circles and is in high demand during holidays.

 

