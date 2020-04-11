MONTANA GOV. STEVE BULLOCK EASTER BUNNY, TOOTH FAIRY ARE ESSENTIAL … Now Get To Work!!!

The Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy are not being told to shelter at home, at least not in Montana, where the governor is telling kids the magical entities are free to roam around.

Montana Governor Steve Bullock just sent a super-cute letter to all the kids and families in his state … telling them their Easter Sunday won’t be ruined by COVID-19, because hiding eggs and swiping teeth are now essential services.

The way Steve sees it … the Easter Bunny is essential because it hides Easter eggs, supports the chocolate-egg industry and brings springtime joy to Montanans.

As for the Tooth Fairy, the governor says it’s an essential time for lost tooth collection and payments, with all the little ones chowing down on chocolate, Peeps and other treats.Elves, unicorns and friendly dragons are also being deemed essential in Montana … as long as they maintain their social distancing during essential travel. Six feet means six feet!!!

But, there’s a catch … the governor says the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy must do their jobs, which means they gotta leave behind eggs, chocolates and fair market value for teeth.

Montana’s under a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19 … and now the magical creatures are exempt from the mandate, as they should be.

Source: TMZ