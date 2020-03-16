Monique Lawz Drops Dancehall-Influenced Single ‘Worth It’ With Video Shot In Jamaica

Earlier this week, British R&B singer, Monique Lawz dropped her new dancehall-inspired single ‘Worth It’ with a verse from British rapper Wiley.

The song is an upbeat love song, with stunning visuals to match. “I’d be lying if I said you weren’t worth it / You know what you deserve” Lawz sings as Wiley rolls with an impressive verse and even incorporating a few Jamaican slangs.

Monique Lawz, who was born to Jamaican parents, headed to Ocho Rios for the official video. The visuals start off with her previewing an unreleased single, which samples Popcaan‘s “Party Shot” instrumental.

The colorful video showcases the best of Ocho Rios, and island-life in general: stunning scenery, dominos and a fun atmosphere, and of course, delicious food and beautiful women. Monique Lawz and Wiley are the perfect UK-Jamaican pair as Lawz considers herself to be Jamaican, and the music of Wiley has not been without Jamaican influence. In 2019, he teamed up with Sean Paul, Stefflon Don and Idris Elba for the hit song “Boasty”, which was heavily inspired by Dancehall.

Although Monique Lawz is a relatively new artist, she has already been making great strides in her career.

Two years ago, she had announced that she would be collaborating with Dancehall artist Demarco on a new single. while the song has not been released yet, it is for good reason. It was given to superstar artist Rihanna who is still famously working on her upcoming album, which she has said will be a reggae album. Last year, Rihanna registered a song called “Private Loving” with her music publisher BMI. Writing credits on the track have been given to Demarco, RiRi, and Monique Lawz, so it is possible that the song may be a collaboration between the trio. We’ll see.

Watch the stunning video for “Worth It” below:

Source: Dancehallmag