Mom, daughter charged in slaying of brothers

A woman and her daughter have been charged in connection with the brutal slaying of two brothers who were close relatives of the women, in Oracabessa, St Mary.

Dead is 26-year-old Jerome Forrester, otherwise called ‘Mop Head’, of Tank Lane, Oracabessa, St. Mary.

Charged in connection with his death are 63-year-old Leverana Forrester, otherwise called ‘Jemage’, and 32-year-old Ann-Marie Forrester, otherwise called ‘Pinky’, both of Tank Lane, Oracabessa, St. Mary. The elder Forrester is charged with conspiracy to murder and her daughter Ann Marie Forrester charged for the murder of her brother.

Police say he was killed in his community by his relatives on Friday, December 25. His dismembered body was found in knitted bags in the community.

That was a day after his sister, Ann-Marie Forrester reported him missing, on Christmas Day.

Investigators believe that the mother and sister of Jerome Forrester conspired and killed him.

Jerome and his brother, Alfred Forrester, had been involved in a dispute before Jerome was killed. Alfred’s body was found in the community days later.

Both women were arrested on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, and later charged following an interview. They are expected to appear in court in St Mary, Thursday, January 7.