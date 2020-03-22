MOH refutes media report citing COVID-19 cases ‘not accounted for’

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has refuted a local media report which suggested on Sunday that medical personnel in Jamaica have tested positive for the coronavirus, but were not being counted among the official data that is being released by the ministry.

While the media report quoted Health Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, supporting the reported position, in a release on Sunday, the ministry said with reference to the media report, “we do acknowledge that an interview was given by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr the Honourable Christopher Tufton, MP. During the interview with the…, a range of questions were posed and answers given on several matters, including general testing of persons and frontline healthcare workers, and whether these tests were positive and included in the announced 19 cases (so far).

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness wishes to emphatically state that no doctor, nurse or any member of the frontline staff in the public health system or private practice in Jamaica has (so far) tested positive for COVID-19, and that there are no healthcare workers (who have been) excluded from the count of positive cases in Jamaica,” the release further said.

“Some members of the fron-tline staff have been in quarantine, due to exposure to COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, but all have tested negative and are serving the quarantine period of 14 days,” the ministry added.

“To safeguard our first responders, including nurses and doctors, Jamaica has established a protocol to randomly test our healthcare team for COVID-19, and those who may have unknowingly come in contact with a suspected COVID-19 case, they undergo the requisite quarantine and testing protocols.

“At the same time, through the daily media briefings, press releases, interviews and snapshot dashboards, the ministry has been fully transparent as it relates to the number of persons tested for COVID-19, those in quarantine, isolation, and the number of persons who would have come to Jamaica from a country of interest,” added the release.

“As at Friday, March 20, Jamaica has tested a total 89 cases at the National Influenza Centre, 19 cases have come back positive, and 70 have been negative for COVID-19,” concluded the statement.

