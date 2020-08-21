Mobay upcoming producer with major hits ‘King Vennam’ recently released an “Exebition Riddim”.

King Vennam otherwise known as Deshawn Wright, is the owner and founder of the recording label Vennam Musiq.

Vennam recently released a riddim called “Exebition” with a stream of top upcoming dancehall artist namely CC, Hagaat, D’Syanide Ft Fadagad, Iconic Gyal Magnet, Leo Rando and Cracka Don.

This is not his first time working with some of these upcoming dancehall artists especially Cracka don.

Cracka Don is vastly known for his famous hit song ‘Life we Living’. Vennam was also able to obtain 2 hit songs from Cracka Don, ‘ Keep yuh Head Up’ and ‘Guns And Bombs’ and which recently gained over ten thousand plays on Audiomack.

Now He’s on the “Exebition Riddim” with another hit song ‘FIGHT’

D’syanide ft FadaGad ‘Touch Road’ “Anytime wi touch di party neva left di shorty” another hit song the ‘Exibition Riddim’Reaches over a three thousand views on youtube

Iconic Gyal Magnet ‘Dome Fly’ “walk down squeeze it ,magazine empty, 20 fi a waste man weh a prentiss”

The first verse was on fire! this is clocking two thousand views on youtube

Haagat ‘Fully Charge’ “Tell dem seh me armed ,yes! fully charged have sum pitbull over me yawrd “

Haagat always on his guard Check it out

Thes rest are all good songs check them out

Leo Rando ‘Badness Class’

CC ‘ Who Are You’

Vennam is also working with a young and upcoming dancehall artist by the name of Divinchi, although he may not be known by the majority of people, he too has a few well-recorded songs out with the label Vennam Musiq.

News reporter : Jevauhani Nelson