Mobay upcoming producer with major hits ‘King Vennam’ recently released an “Exebition Riddim”.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

King Vennam otherwise known as Deshawn Wright, is the owner and founder of the recording label Vennam Musiq.
Vennam recently released a  riddim called “Exebition” with a stream of top upcoming dancehall artist namely CC, Hagaat, D’Syanide Ft Fadagad, Iconic Gyal Magnet, Leo Rando and Cracka Don.
This is not his first time working with some of these upcoming dancehall artists especially Cracka don.

Cracka Don is vastly known for his famous hit song ‘Life we Living’. Vennam was also able to obtain 2 hit songs from Cracka Don, ‘ Keep yuh Head Up’ and ‘Guns And Bombs’ and which recently gained over ten thousand plays on Audiomack.

Now  He’s on the “Exebition Riddim” with another hit song ‘FIGHT’

 

D’syanide ft FadaGad ‘Touch Road’ “Anytime wi touch di party neva left di shorty” another hit song the ‘Exibition Riddim’Reaches over a  three thousand views on youtube

Iconic Gyal Magnet ‘Dome Fly’ “walk down squeeze it ,magazine empty, 20 fi a waste man weh a prentiss”       

The first verse was on fire!  this is clocking  two thousand views on youtube

 

Haagat ‘Fully Charge’  “Tell  dem seh me armed ,yes! fully charged have sum pitbull over me yawrd “

Haagat always on his guard  Check it out

 

Thes rest are all good songs check them out

Leo Rando ‘Badness Class’

 

CC ‘ Who Are You’

 

 

Vennam is also working with a young and upcoming dancehall artist by the name of Divinchi, although he may not be known by the majority of people, he too has a few well-recorded songs out with the label Vennam Musiq.

 

News reporter : Jevauhani Nelson

 

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....