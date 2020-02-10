Mobay Traffic Cop Mowed Down by PPV Bus Driver

POLICE CORPORAL SHOT AND INJURED IN ST CATHERINE
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, Montego Bay (McKoy’s News): Mobay Traffic Cop Mowed Down – Up to date the St James Police has still not confirmed if the minibus driver who mowed down a traffic cop in Montego Bay, St James on Friday, has been caught.

Mckoy’s News has learnt that the cop who was hit from his motorcycle by the bus operator, suffered a fractured left leg and has since been admitted to hospital, where he is being treated.

Reports are that on Friday afternoon, the traffic cop was on duty in the township of Montego Bay, when he saw the PPV bus operator committing a traffic violation.

The officer signaled the driver to stop, but he failed to comply and hit the policeman from his motorbike. The injured cop managed to fire several rounds in the directions of minibus driver who sped away.

The cop was assisted by other officers who rushed to the scene, and a manhunt launched for the bus driver.

This is the fourth incident where a motorist has actually attempted to run over a police officer while on duty. Earlier this year two police officers were mowed down, seriously injured, and hospitalized by unruly motorists, while a third motorist was shot and killed on January 27, after he attempted to run over another policeman in downtown Kingston.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
14-year-old Kimone Powell Missing, from Kingston
14-year-old Kimone Powell Missing, from Kingston
Two Persons Shot and Injured, including 11-Year-Old Boy, in Downtown Kingston
Two Persons Shot and Injured, including 11-Year-Old Boy, in Downtown Kingston
Ocho Rios Vendor Who Stabbed Ex-Lover to Death, Sentenced to Life in Prison
Ocho Rios Vendor Who Stabbed Ex-Lover to Death, Sentenced to Life in Prison
St Elizabeth Farmer who Recorded his Ex-Girlfriend and her Lover on his Cell Phone, Had His Bail Extended
St Elizabeth Farmer who Recorded his Ex-Girlfriend and her Lover on his Cell Phone, Had His Bail Extended
Mobay Traffic Cop Mowed Down by PPV Bus Driver
Mobay Traffic Cop Mowed Down by PPV Bus Driver
St Thomas Man Fatally Shot at Wake
St Thomas Man Fatally Shot at Wake
Did The Pastor Just Drop Dead?
Did The Pastor Just Drop Dead?
I Rather Die than end up In Jamaica (Death Before Deportation)
I Rather Die than end up In Jamaica (Death Before Deportation)
The Real Reason The DPP Went To Meet US Government Officials Is Likely Hidden From The Public
The Real Reason The DPP Went To Meet US Government Officials Is Likely Hidden From The Public
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....