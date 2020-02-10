Mobay Traffic Cop Mowed Down by PPV Bus Driver

Latest Jamaica News, Montego Bay (McKoy’s News): Mobay Traffic Cop Mowed Down – Up to date the St James Police has still not confirmed if the minibus driver who mowed down a traffic cop in Montego Bay, St James on Friday, has been caught.

Mckoy’s News has learnt that the cop who was hit from his motorcycle by the bus operator, suffered a fractured left leg and has since been admitted to hospital, where he is being treated.

Reports are that on Friday afternoon, the traffic cop was on duty in the township of Montego Bay, when he saw the PPV bus operator committing a traffic violation.

The officer signaled the driver to stop, but he failed to comply and hit the policeman from his motorbike. The injured cop managed to fire several rounds in the directions of minibus driver who sped away.

The cop was assisted by other officers who rushed to the scene, and a manhunt launched for the bus driver.

This is the fourth incident where a motorist has actually attempted to run over a police officer while on duty. Earlier this year two police officers were mowed down, seriously injured, and hospitalized by unruly motorists, while a third motorist was shot and killed on January 27, after he attempted to run over another policeman in downtown Kingston.