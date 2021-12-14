MoBay Top Artist Cleveland James

For years, Cleveland James is positioned as among the most popular artists on the Hip Strip, located along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay, St. James.

James, who goes by the names  Spider Man, Bruce Lee and FMG, has had the distinction of drawing true to life portraits of world renowned entertainers such as Sizzla, Pinchers, Yami Bolo and even the likes of Lionel Richie and Babyface.

However, James’ talent goes beyond that of just an artist as he is quite comical entertainer.  Whenever he holds a microphone on stage, the ever vibrant James is sure to transform the venue in pure excitement to the adoration of fans.

The artist at heart, however, can be spotted daily along the Hip Strip putting on the finish touches to his one of a kind art between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. His locations are at Margaritaville, Coral Cliff and Buccaneer Inn.

James was born in the Springfield community in the parish, James grew up in several other areas such as Green Pond, Farm Heights and Hendon Norwood

 

Alan Lewin 

 

