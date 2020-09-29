MoBay Teen Missing

An Ananda alert has been activated for 15-year-old Britani Smith of Montego Bay, St James who has been missing since Sunday September 27.

She is of dark complexion, medium build, and 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Barnett Street Police are that Britani was last seen in her community about 12:00 p.m. wearing a purple and white sleep blouse. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Britani Smith is being asked to contact the Barnett Street Police at 876-952-2333 Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.