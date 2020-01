Promoter for the Montego Bay Jerkfest John Lindo and his Jerkfest staff treated students along with their parents and some of the citizens of the Salt Spring community recently.

There was also a health fair. The event was in association with the Salt Spring Primary and Infant school. The days’ activities saw children taking part in a dance and singing contest conducted by mc Allan Ranks the action master.

The children were also tested by their knowledge to see how well they knew about their country. Julian Grandison Mulling, parish health-promoting education officer from the St James Health Department gave the audience some updates on Dengue Prevention.

Music was provided by DJ Shem and his crew. The children all received a small gift package, plus food and refreshments. They were also games such as Bounce About and Trampoline. Mr. Lindo is a past student of the school and always giving back in many ways. Here are some of the highlights.