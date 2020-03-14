MoBay Chinese Haberdasheries close to support COVID-19 action plan

In the wake of heightened tension over the coronavirus, COVID-I9, a number of Chinese haberdashery merchants in Montego Bay have taken a joint decision to close their businesses for up to the next fourteen (14) days.

The merchants are also dispelling rumours being circulated on social media that their closure is as a result of any member of the community being affected by the virus.

Among the stores being closed temporarily are: Top Mart, Super 88, Beauty Queen, Wolf Creek, Golden Eagle, Pop Fashion, Haberdashery & Gift Shop, Seven Wolf and Touch Dollar Home Depot.

In a joint release issued today regarding their closure, the merchants emphasized that their action was being taken in support of national effort to manage the spread of the virus. The release states, “The singular focus is on the health and well-being of everyone in the communities we serve, namely our staff, our customers, the wider Jamaican public and ourselves.”

The closures take effect today following discussion with employees of the stores involved and an assurance that they will reopen as soon as the health authorities indicate that it is safe for all to do so.

With the closures, false reports have been circulating on social media targeting the Chinese merchants who have indicated that they are now fearful for themselves and their staff and are appealing for this to stop and the fake news removed from Facebook and other media.

A liaison officer for the Chinese community says there is a concern for the adverse effects these false reports on social media could have on their stores as pubic belief could cause a serious downturn in business when they reopen.

Stressing that none of them or their staff have shown any signs of contracting the virus, the merchants have urged the public to pay close attention to official authentic information on and to follow the guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness for the safekeeping of each and everyone so that Jamaica may come out of the current threat very soon.