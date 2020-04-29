MoBay businesses donate care packages to St James Infirmary

With the continuing COVID-19, many people and institutions are having it hard.

Two of Montego Bay’s business entities are seeing to it that a few of the less fortunate are a little more comfortable. Thugz Fashion located along Strand Street in Montego Bay and Lisa’s Sweet Meal Restaurant, located at Sunshine Plaza, recently both put together several care packages for the staff and residents of the St James Infirmary.

They handed over the items to Matron Jacquline Wilson, who along with several staff members got their personal packages. The items consist of sausages, water, crackers, flour, rice, and fruits. Orane Wright of Thugz Fashion was pleased to give out the items along with dancer Dyema Christie and other members of his team. ‘I feel so glad to give back to the less fortunate in these crisis times, as long as my business continues to be successful I will continue with my good deeds,” said Mr. Wright.

Matron Wilson said thank you on behalf of the staff and the residents of the infirmary, ‘We want to say a big thank you for donating these items to us, it is truly appreciated, thank you all, said the matron.”

Orane Wright (in white shirt) of Thugz Fashion, is donating personal care items matron Wilson, for clients at the St James Infirmary.

News and Photos by Alan Lewin