Missing Trelawny Woman Found Dead

The Trelawny police have confirmed that the body of a Trelawny woman who went missing from her community on Monday, March 28, has been discovered dead.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Jiezell Marie Campbell of a Daniel Town address.

Police reported that the body of the missing woman was found near an unfinished building, wrapped in a black plastic.

Reports are that residents stumbled upon the body which was discovered with the hands and feet bound with a piece of electrical cord

It is believed that Campbell was stabbed to death.