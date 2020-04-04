Missing Teen- Tashiba Murray

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Tashiba Murray, 8 Miles, Bull Bay, St. Andrew who has been missing since Wednesday, April 1.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bull Bay Police are that about 8:30 a.m., Tashiba was last seen at home dressed in a blue blouse and black shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tashiba Murray is being asked to contact the Bull Bay Police at 876-967-6810, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.