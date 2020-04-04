Missing Teen- Tashiba Murray

Tashiba Murray - Mckoy's News
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Tashiba Murray, 8 Miles, Bull Bay, St. Andrew who has been missing since Wednesday, April 1.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bull Bay Police are that about 8:30 a.m., Tashiba was last seen at home dressed in a blue blouse and black shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tashiba Murray is being asked to contact the Bull Bay Police at 876-967-6810, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....