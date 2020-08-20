Missing Teen – Shamoya Minott

2020-An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Shamoya Minott of

Glendon Circle, Hope Pastures, Kingston who has been missing since Monday, August 17.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Papine Police are that about 6:28 a.m., Shamoya was last seen at home. Her

mode of dress is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shamoya Minott is being asked to contact the Spanish Town

Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.