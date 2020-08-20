Missing Teen – Shamoya Minott

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

2020-An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Shamoya Minott of
Glendon Circle, Hope Pastures, Kingston who has been missing since Monday, August 17.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Papine Police are that about 6:28 a.m., Shamoya was last seen at home. Her
mode of dress is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shamoya Minott is being asked to contact the Spanish Town
Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....