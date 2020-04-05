Missing teen – Rahiem Campbell

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Rahiem Campbell of Woodford Street, Kingston who has been missing since Friday, April 03.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 155 centimeters (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Kingston Central Police are that Rahiem was last seen at home at about 10:00 p.m., wearing a blue shirt and light blue shorts. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rahiem Campbell is being asked to contact the Kingston Central Police at 876-922-8820, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.