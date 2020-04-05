Missing teen – Rahiem Campbell

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Rahiem Campbell of Woodford  Street, Kingston who has been missing since Friday, April 03.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 155 centimeters (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Kingston Central Police are that Rahiem was last seen at home at about 10:00 p.m., wearing a blue shirt and light blue shorts. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rahiem Campbell is being asked to contact the Kingston Central Police at  876-922-8820, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....