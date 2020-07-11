Missing Teen Located By Police Jada Minto

Fifteen-year-old Jada Minto of Gordon Crossing, Ramble Hill in St. James who
was reported missing since Saturday, July 04 was located and picked up by the Police in the
parish this morning.

She is said to be in good health.

