Missing Teen- Jahiem McGregor

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Jahiem McGregor, of Burke Road, Old Harbour, St. Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, April 25.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 142 centimetres (4 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 4:30 a.m., Jahiem was last seen at home. His mode of dress is unknown and he has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jahiem McGregor is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.