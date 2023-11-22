November 22, 2023- An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Tashawna Flash, of
Reindeer Avenue, Wynters Pen, Spanish Town St. Catherine who has been missing since
Tuesday, November 21.
She is of dark complexion, and medium build.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 3:15 a.m., Tashawna was last seen at home
wearing a blue blouse and a pair of blue shorts. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tashawna Flash is being asked to contact the Spanish Town
Police at (876)984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Tashawna Flash was available at the time of this publication.
Missing Teen from St. Catherine
November 22, 2023- An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Tashawna Flash, of