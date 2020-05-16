Missing Teen-Dheana Fritz

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Dheana Fritz of Riverton City in Kingston who has been missing since Thursday, May 14.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 155 centimetres (5 feet 1 inch) tall.

Reports from the Seaview Gardens Police are that about 7:30.p.m, Dheana was last seen in her community wearing a green and black sweater, blue jeans and a pair of pink slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dheana Fritz is being asked to contact the Seaview Gardens Police at 876-997-9372, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.