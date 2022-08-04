Missing St Mary Woman Found Dead in Bushes

File photo

The decomposed body of a woman, who went missing last weekend, was found in bushes by residents of a community in St Mary on Wednesday, August 3.

She has been identified as 56-year-old Ann-Marie Henderson, a higgler from Eden Hill in Jacks River, St Mary.

She was last seen on Friday. On Wednesday, she was discovered half naked, and her clothing was seen a short distance away.

According to the reports, Henderson left her house on Friday at 6:00 p.m., saying that she was going to see a man about some money a short distance away. However, she never made it back home.

Residents alerted the police after finding the body at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim was discovered lying facedown and wearing red underwear along with one foot of white Puma sneakers when the police arrived at the scene. A close examination of the area revealed several articles of clothing that belonged to Henderson.

According to police, the deceased was wearing a black top, brown jeans, white puma sneakers, and a wig when she left home.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com