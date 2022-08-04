Missing St Mary Woman Found Dead in Bushes

The decomposed body of a woman, who went missing last weekend, was found in bushes by residents of a community in St Mary on Wednesday, August 3.

She has been identified as 56-year-old Ann-Marie Henderson, a higgler from Eden Hill in Jacks River, St Mary.

She was last seen on Friday. On Wednesday, she was discovered half naked, and her clothing was seen a short distance away.

According to the reports, Henderson left her house on Friday at 6:00 p.m., saying that she was going to see a man about some money a short distance away. However, she never made it back home.

Residents alerted the police after finding the body at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim was discovered lying facedown and wearing red underwear along with one foot of white Puma sneakers when the police arrived at the scene. A close examination of the area revealed several articles of clothing that belonged to Henderson.

According to police, the deceased was wearing a black top, brown jeans, white puma sneakers, and a wig when she left home.