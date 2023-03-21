Missing St Mary Delivery Man Found Dead

A St Mary man who was reported missing from his home on Friday, March 17, was discovered dead in Tower Isle community on Sunday, March 19.
He has been identified as 57-year-old Alexander Campbell, a delivery man of Boscobel in St Mary.
Reports by the Prospect police are that about 5:30pm, residents in Tower Isle community smell a foul odor coming from an unfinished building in the community and went to investigate.
They discovered Campbell’s partially decomposed body lying face down in a pool of blood, with a gunshot wound to his head.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.