Missing Security Guard Found Dead in Westmoreland

Missing Security Guard Found Dead: The body of a woman who had been reported missing on Sunday was discovered in her community in Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland on Monday afternoon.

She has been identified as 33-year-old Cheryl McDonald, a security guard of Grotto District in the parish.

According to the police, residents discovered the body in bushes at about 1:00 pm. The left side of her face was disfigured and seemed to have been eaten by animals.

McDonald was reported missing over the weekend after failing to return home from her job in St James.

According to the police, McDonald’s last known contact was with a relative on her cell phone on Saturday, when she said that she was taking public transportation from Savanna-la-mar to Montego Bay.

Investigations are ongoing.

