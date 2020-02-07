Missing Report of Elderly Kingston Woman

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): The police have activated an Ananda alert for fifty-nine-year-old Sylvia Marshall, a resident of Favorita Avenue, Three Oaks Gardens in Kingston 20, who has been missing since Thursday, February 6.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

According to Duhaney Park Police Reports, Marshall was last seen at home attired in a grey-black-and-white merino and a grey shorts and her whereabouts are unknown.

The police are asking anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sylvia Marshall to contact the Duhaney Park Police Station at 876-933-4280, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

