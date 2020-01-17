Missing Polish farmer believed to have been eaten by his own pigs

Polish investigators fear a pig farmer, last seen on December 31, may have been devoured by his own livestock after a neighbor discovered bones on the property, reports say.

Lubin District Prosecutor Magdalena Serafin told Polish publication Gazeta Wrocławska that remains believed to be that of the farmer, who was said to be in his seventies, were found eight days after the man was last seen on his farm in Lubin, a town about 260 miles west of Warsaw.

‘We do not know the exact date, but in the period between December 31 and January 8 the victim was eaten by pigs,” Serafin said, according to a translation.

A neighbor reportedly called law enforcement after discovering the remains of a man while going to fetch water from a well nearby.

It was not immediately clear how the man died — officials suspect either a heart attack or a fall — but it reportedly was clear that the pigs fed on him. The animals were said to simply roam freely through the yard.

According to Gazeta Wrocławska, the body was almost entirely eaten, with just a few bones and skull fragments remaining.

 

 

Source: New York Post

