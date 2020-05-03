Missing Persons Return Home

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The following persons who were reported missing have returned home.

They are:

  • 9-year-old Dwight Fox otherwise called ‘Jevaughnie’, of Sugar Way, Bushy Park, St. Catherine who went missing on Thursday, March 12.
  • 13-year-old Daniel O’Connor, award at the Sunbeam Children’s Boys’ Home in Bushy Park, St. Catherine.
  • 16-year-old Melisha Thomas of Bannister, Old Harbour, St. Catherine who went missing on Monday, April 13.

They are said to be in good physical condition.

Editors, kindly have Dwight Fox, Daniel O’Connor and Melisha Thomas removed from all future missing persons broadcast and publication.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....