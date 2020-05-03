Missing Persons Return Home

The following persons who were reported missing have returned home.

They are:

9-year-old Dwight Fox otherwise called ‘Jevaughnie’, of Sugar Way, Bushy Park, St. Catherine who went missing on Thursday, March 12.

13-year-old Daniel O’Connor, award at the Sunbeam Children’s Boys’ Home in Bushy Park, St. Catherine.

16-year-old Melisha Thomas of Bannister, Old Harbour, St. Catherine who went missing on Monday, April 13.

They are said to be in good physical condition.

Editors, kindly have Dwight Fox, Daniel O’Connor and Melisha Thomas removed from all future missing persons broadcast and publication.