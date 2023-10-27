Missing Kingston Woman

Seventy-two-year-old Jenifer Gayle of Los Angelos Drive in Kingston 17 has
been missing since Wednesday, October 25.
She is dark complexion, slim build and 157 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.
Reports from the Harbour View Police are that Gayle was last seen at home at about 2:00 a.m.
wearing a pink night gown and pair of Pink Crocs shoes. All efforts to contact him have proven
futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jenifer Gayle is being asked to contact the Harbour View
Police Station at 876- 928-6001, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.