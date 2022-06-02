Missing Bartender Found Dead, Man Caught on Camera Leaving Bar with Victim Arrested

Rochelle Glaze

The police have arrested a man from St Ann who was allegedly recorded on surveillance camera leaving a bar with a woman who was later found dead.

According to the police, the suspect, of Mount Arafat, St Ann, is expected to be charged with the murder of Rochelle Glaze, 26, of Burnt Ground, St Elizabeth.

Glaze’s older sister, Natasha Glaze, filed a missing person report at the Runaway Bay Police Station on May 25, according to sources. Her sibling was last seen on May 21 in the company of a male at “One fi Road Bar” in Runaway Bay.

Missing Bartender Found Dead

The next day, police arrived at the suspect’s home, questioned him, and took him into custody.

Further inquiry found that the suspect was spotted leaving his residence with a woman before heading along a pathway leading towards Cardiff Hall with the now-deceased. The trail is said to lead to an unfinished house where he allegedly took her.

Police personnel searched the area last Friday at around 10 a.m., and what appeared to be bloodstains were discovered at the unfinished house.

After expanding their search, the police came across a shallow grave with a body that was partially buried.

The suspect is expected to face murder charges in connection with the woman’s death.

 

 

