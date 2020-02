Police are processing the scene where the body of 11-year-old Mark Leslie was found a short while ago in bushes.

The child from Stony Hill, St. Andrew, was reported missing on January 29.

He is the second child to have been found apparently murdered within days.

Five days ago, police found the body of eight-year-old Galen ‘Nick’ Buchanan with its hands bound in Kingston. A suspect was held in relation to the death of Galen.