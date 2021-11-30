Miss Universe Jamaica Northwest Queen Launches Altruistic Project

The Miss Universe Jamaica Northwest Pageant has always believed in the development of its contestants and the wider community. A core part of the personal development training of the competition is for the reigning queen to carry out an altruistic project.

This year’s winner of the Miss Universe Jamaica Northwest Pageant, Jianna Thompson, has chosen to work with the Melody House Montego Bay Home for Girls located in Irwin, St. James. Established in 1979, the home provides a space for vulnerable young ladies, including those who have been abandoned and abused. Currently, thirteen young ladies reside at the home. Ms Thompson chose the Melody House as she grew up in a nuclear family a few miles away and felt that she was fortunate to be raised in that household. As a result, she wanted to give back to the young ladies who are less fortunate and to give them some form of support and stability as they make the transition from adolescence to adulthood.

On Saturday, November 27, Miss Thompson donated $25,000 in cash as well as clothing and other items for the young ladies to enjoy. This pre-Christmas treat launches a series of activities including a mentorship programme that is aimed at assisting in the personal development of the young ladies. The mentorship programme will commence in January 2022.

Vantage Point Production Services CEO and Miss Universe Jamaica Northwest franchise manager, Natalie Morris, was also in attendance to witness this event. She is an advocate for personal development and plans to launch a personal development programme, under the name ‘Mission Growth 360’ on January 9, 2021. This is a programme that will target youth development in different ways such as etiquette training, career and arts development and motivational seminars.