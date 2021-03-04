Miss Universe competition to return May 16

After a year and a half, the Miss Universe competition will return with a live Telecast on May 16.

The 69th Miss Universe event will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood.

The last Miss Universe pageant was in December 2019 and its winner, Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa, has worn the crown longer than anyone else.

President of the Miss Universe Organization, Paula M. Shugart said in a press release that they have spent months planning a safe competition.

It is still under consideration whether a limited audience will be permitted to watch in person.

The Miss Universe competition will air in more than 160 territories and countries across the globe.

