Miss Kitty threatens legal action against singer over ‘dating’ claims

Lawyers for broadcaster Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Hylton have written to singer One1Can threatening legal action over alleged defamatory remarks made by the entertainer in an article on a dancehall website.

In a pre-action letter sent to One1Can on Thursday, Miss Kitty, through Wilkinson Law, claims that allegations made by the entertainer of the pair once going on a date are “an outrageous lie”, and she’s demanding a written apology from One1Can admitting that his allegations of a date were false and defamatory.

The lawyers are also seeking damages for “the defamatory comments that have caused our client great distress and has affected her reputation adversely” and other untrue comments made.

The letter stated that If the apology is not produced and published online using the same forum, then the Wilkinson law firm will file proceedings in the Supreme Court on Friday, April 23 at 4:30 pm.

