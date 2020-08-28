Miranda Kerr congratulates ex Orlando Bloom on baby with Katy Perry

Miranda Kerr is “so happy” for her ex-husband Orlando Bloom, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with fiancée Katy Perry this week.

On Thursday, Bloom, 43, and Perry, 35, announced the birth of their first child together, sharing a black-and-white Instagram photo of the trio holding hands. Kerr, 37, soon joined the chorus of celebrities, including Justin Theroux and Millie Bobbie Brown, in congratulating the couple.

“I’m so happy for you guys,” Kerr commented on Perry’s page. “Can’t wait to meet her.”

Kerr and Bloom were married from 2010-2013 and share 9-year-old son Flynn Christopher. Kerr married Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in 2017, and the couple welcomed their first child together, son Hart, a year later. Kerr also gave birth last fall to the pair’s second son, Myles.

Bloom and Perry have been engaged since February 2019. The “Smile” crooner revealed her pregnancy in March, debuting her baby bump in the music video for her song “Never Worn White.”

Source: Page Six