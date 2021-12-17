Minx – Energy is Creating Waves like the Ocean
I would like to introduce you to our latest release from Minky aka Minx singing “ENERGY”, which is one of many tracks produced by TOP M RECORDS out of Western Jamaica.
“ENERGY” currently getting heavy rotation in the streets and at parties in Jamaica and other islands alike.
We thank you for your Assistant and Co-operation for exposing this track to your listening ears, Family and Friends we’re hoping for a long-lasting relationship. In the
The link in this post is ENERGY single.
Let me know what you think. I’m excited to hear back from you!
IN STORES DEC. 17, 2021 Worldwide
Title: ENERGY
Artiste: MINX
Composer: TOP M RECORDS
Instrumental Producer: TOP M RECORDS
Genre: TRAP / DANCEHALL
Release Date: 2021
Mood: EARNING MOOD
Time: 3:39
©2021 Label: TOP M RECORDS
Distributor (s): TOP M RECORDS
Support ENERGY, Like, Share & Comment https://www.youtube.com/watch?
other release from Minx – Savage yo fuck https://www.youtube.com/watch?