Minx – Energy is Creating Waves like the Ocean

I would like to introduce you to our latest release from Minky aka Minx singing “ENERGY”, which is one of many tracks produced by TOP M RECORDS out of Western Jamaica.

“ENERGY” currently getting heavy rotation in the streets and at parties in Jamaica and other islands alike.

We thank you for your Assistant and Co-operation for exposing this track to your listening ears, Family and Friends we’re hoping for a long-lasting relationship. In the

The link in this post is ENERGY single.

Let me know what you think. I’m excited to hear back from you!

IN STORES DEC. 17, 2021 Worldwide

Title: ENERGY

Artiste: MINX

Composer: TOP M RECORDS

Instrumental Producer: TOP M RECORDS

Genre: TRAP / DANCEHALL

Release Date: 2021

Mood: EARNING MOOD

Time: 3:39

©2021 Label: TOP M RECORDS

Distributor (s): TOP M RECORDS

Support ENERGY, Like, Share & Comment https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=ppHd3ywTXw8

other release from Minx – Savage yo fuck https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=sSBfKAvNmc8