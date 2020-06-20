Ministry Warns Taxi Operators Planning to Strike

The Ministry of Transport says it is aware of a plan by some taxi operators to go on strike on Monday and says while taxi operators have a right to do so they must not threaten or impede others who want to continue to provide services.

Earlier this week, some taxi operators, represented by the Edgerton Newman-led Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), were reported to have said they will go on strike on Monday, June 22.

They said their protest is over the failure of Government to provide them with a fare increase which they have been seeking for years now.

In referring to the planned strike, about which it said it has not been officially informed, the Ministry of Transport said in a release Friday that it has heard of allegations of threats being made towards operators who will not support the decision to strike. “There has been dialogue with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to ensure that no harm comes to those who oppose the notion,” the Ministry said.

The largest body representing taxi operators said its members will not participate in the strike.