Ministry of Health Officially Confirms Bolt’s Positive COVID Test

Jamaican sprint sensation Usain Bolt has officially been notified by the ministry of health and

wellness that he has tested positive for COVID 19. The entire episode started early this morning

when one media house, Nationwide News Network, published that Bolt has tested positive for the

disease. The news quickly went viral with many members of the public expressing concern about a

recently held surprise birthday party held in his honour.

Things took a twist when Bolt himself took to social media at approximately 11am stating that he

had not been notified officially that he had tested positive for COVID 19 and he was in self isolation

after doing a test a few days before. However nationwide news network’s Abka Fitz-Henley did not

deny his story.

In a press briefing that concluded a short while ago Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton

confirmed that Mr. Bolt has officially been informed of his positive test.