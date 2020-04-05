MINISTRY OF HEALTH ASKING FUNERAL ATTENDEES TO IDENTIFY THEMSELVES

Jamaica’s Ministry of Health is calling for all attendees of the funeral of the late Gloria Clarke which was held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, to identify themselves to the ministry.

It has been reported that the person who was Jamaica’s first diagnosed case of the COVID-19, attended that funeral. This call is made in alignment with the ministry’s mission of curtailing the spread of the deadly virus. Persons can call

888 ONE LOVE (6635683)

888 754 7792

876 542 5998/6007/6006

Or email [email protected]