Ministries to cut budget to pay for island rain damage

Jamaica News: Cabinet Ministers are to cut their budgets to help provide the money needed to repair roads damaged by the recent rains. Prime Minister Andrew Holness told the House of Representatives, Tuesday, October 27 that the preliminary estimate for the damage caused by the recent heavy rains is close to $2 billion.  He said by the time assessment is done the amount will increase.

“The estimate for flood damage included in the report that has been presented by the National Works Agency (NWA) is preliminary, as the agency is unable to access all points in the field in order to comprehensively assess the extent of the damage to infrastructure and the cost of permanent repairs,” he informed.

Mr. Holnes said there was no new money that would be made available but funds would have to be reallocated from the existing budget. “It’s not about new funding” the Prime Minister said adding that each minister and each permanent secretary would need to go through the budgets for their minister and reallocate funds to deal with the repair bill.

