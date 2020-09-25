Minister Wants CXC Investigation Of Grades

Minister of Education Fayval Williams has written to the Chairman of the Caribbean Examination Council, Sir Hillary Beckles requesting a thorough investigation into what appears to be several anomalies that have been brought to the attention of the Education Ministry.

Several students who sat the Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate have complained that they have not received their marks for their SBAs and this negatively affected their grades.

In her letter to the CXC, the Minister said it was in the interest of the Caribbean examination ecosystem that confidence remains in the system.

She said “a transparent investigation must commence immediately.”

