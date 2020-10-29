Minister speaks to US Ambassador about ‘inappropriate’ tweets

Jamaica News: US Ambassador Donald Tapia has reportedly accepted that some comments he made on Twitter recently in direct responses to angry Jamaicans were “not appropriate”. That is according to Jamaica’s Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith.

The US Ambassador made comments last week, some of which were considered insulting to Jamaicans who disagreed with his position that Jamaica should be careful about investments from China.

In a tweet Thursday morning, Mrs Johnson Smith said she was aware of “certain inappropriate tweets made from the twitter account of the US Ambassador which have been deleted. I have spoken with the Ambassador and he is aware that the engagement was not appropriate for a diplomatic representative. He assured me that it will not recur.”

