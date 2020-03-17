Minister Praised by head of WHO

Jamaica News: Jamaica’s governance is now on the world stage as Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, has showered praises on Jamaica’s Minister of Health Christopher Tufton for the island’s comprehensive approach to containing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ghebreyesus, responding to a video of Tufton touring the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) on Sunday, thanked the minister for his leadership in the face of the pandemic.

“Thank you so much for your leadership – and preparedness – for #COVID19, @christufton,” he tweeted on Tuesday morning (March 17).

“#Jamaica Being ready for #coronavirus is key to pushing it back fast.

Together, for a safer world!” the WHO chief exclaimed.

The minister has been partnering with all stakeholders, including the Prime Minister, to tackle the treat of the COVID-19 in the most effective way possible .

Recently, the Prime Minister has launched new measures to contain the spread of the virus , such as:

• All non-essential work for both private and public sector be done from home effective March 18

• Hospital visitation restricted to once per day

• Social gatherings, including funerals and weddings, in excess of 20 persons in public space are strictly prohibited

• All bars, nightclubs are ordered closed

• JUTC will only carry passengers seated,

• Taxi operators are required to transport one less passenger than they are licensed to carry

• Markets will be open from 6:00 am – 2:00 pm

We are monitoring the developments.