Trending now
COVID Conversations || COVID-19 Vaccination Implementation – September 14, 2021
Truck attack that killed 12 in Berlin ‘intentional’
LASCO Financial Service - Now LASCO MONEY
LASCO Financial Service – Now LASCO MONEY
Janet Jackson Just Had Her Baby
Janet Jackson Just Had Her Baby, and His Name Is Amazing
Minister Plans To More Than Double Overseas Employment Programme
Minister Plans To More Than Double Overseas Employment Programme

Minister Plans To More Than Double Overseas Employment Programme

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Karl Samuda, says he is looking forward to working with the relevant stakeholders for further development of the Overseas Employment Programme.

He made the remarks at a send-off ceremony held recently at the New Kingston offices of the National Insurance Fund for farmworkers heading to the United States of America to take up employment opportunities.

Mr. Samuda reiterated plans to expand the number of workers participating in the US work programme from 13,000 to 30,000 per annum.

He said that the number of expert liaison officers to guide the expansion of the programme would also need to be increased.

“We need to get more liaison officers to promote the programme consistent to the objective as I have set to expand it threefold. We have got to get appropriate supervision for the United States, to push this programme forward,” Mr. Samuda said.

Meanwhile Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Jamaica, Scott Feeken, noted that despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamaica remains only second to Mexico as a participant in the temporary worker programme globally.

“Despite the significant obstacles of the pandemic, Jamaica has sent a record number of farm and service workers to the United States under the programme. Win-win is a well-used couple of words, but the H-2 Programme represents a perfect example of how the needs and skills of two countries combine to produce powerful results,” Mr. Feeken said.

Workers on the US temporary-work programme bring an estimated $100 million in earnings back to Jamaica.

Up to the end of August, 4,781 Jamaicans have participated in the US Overseas Employment Programme with 3,625 farmers participating in the H2A programme and 1,156 in the H-2B hospitality programme.

 

 

 

WRITTEN BY: LATONYA LINTON

SOURCE: JIS news

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen ( Top M Records ) Tel. 876-353-1389

Related Posts

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com