Minister Of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang Hands Over Tablet Computers

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (centre), addresses students, parents and teachers at the Greenwich Town Primary School in St. Andrew yesterday (June 21), during the handover of tablet computers to the institution.

SOURCE: JIS news